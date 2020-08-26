Malawi: Marketing Machine Challenges Malawi Models On Offline Presence

Marketing Machine Consultancy has embarked on a campaign to hunt a model whose face is recognizable offline and online.

Executive director for Marketing Machine, Temwa Luhanga, observed that most Malawian models do not work on their brand outside social media (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram) and photoshoots.

"Malawian models don't go beyond social media platforms and photoshoots. This reduces models value and in turn reduces their bargaining power, which is why Malawi doesn't have many models hired as brand ambassadors," Luhanga noted.

She then revealed plans of embarking on a mission to create awareness and visibility for models in local areas and also help models create brands out of themselves.

"It's my hope and dream to identify and find ways to break the barriers that make it difficult to penetrate offline media as far as offline visibility and awareness.

"I believe we can find a way to make models nationwide known through well crafted and purposefully made awareness campaigns," she explained.

Luhanga added, "A brand ambassador's endorsement is supposed to carry weight due to their online and offline presence, image and all similar factors that add value."

Quizzed on her interest in modelling, Luhanga narrated, "I once had the task of providing a female model for car branding of delivery trucks that go into rural areas nation wide.

"They were looking for a face that was recognizable to that audience and that's when I realized that we don't have any. We do not have a model whose face is recognizable offline and online."

Lilongwe based model, 21 year old Bridget Bree Matamula welcomed the development, saying it would open doors for models.

"This campaign would help attract endorsement deals. Models face challenges such as low pay-crients. They usually want to pay less not knowing how much effort we put in to be a successful model. Therefore, endorsement deals is a good back up plan," Matamula said.

In 2016, Temwa Luhanga registered a consultancy firm, Marketing Machine whose aim is to provide specialist assistance to businesses and individuals.