Malawi: Marketing Machine Challenges Malawi Models On Offline Presence

25 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Harold Kapindu

Marketing Machine Consultancy has embarked on a campaign to hunt a model whose face is recognizable offline and online.

Executive director for Marketing Machine, Temwa Luhanga, observed that most Malawian models do not work on their brand outside social media (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram) and photoshoots.

"Malawian models don't go beyond social media platforms and photoshoots. This reduces models value and in turn reduces their bargaining power, which is why Malawi doesn't have many models hired as brand ambassadors," Luhanga noted.

She then revealed plans of embarking on a mission to create awareness and visibility for models in local areas and also help models create brands out of themselves.

"It's my hope and dream to identify and find ways to break the barriers that make it difficult to penetrate offline media as far as offline visibility and awareness.

"I believe we can find a way to make models nationwide known through well crafted and purposefully made awareness campaigns," she explained.

Luhanga added, "A brand ambassador's endorsement is supposed to carry weight due to their online and offline presence, image and all similar factors that add value."

Quizzed on her interest in modelling, Luhanga narrated, "I once had the task of providing a female model for car branding of delivery trucks that go into rural areas nation wide.

"They were looking for a face that was recognizable to that audience and that's when I realized that we don't have any. We do not have a model whose face is recognizable offline and online."

Lilongwe based model, 21 year old Bridget Bree Matamula welcomed the development, saying it would open doors for models.

"This campaign would help attract endorsement deals. Models face challenges such as low pay-crients. They usually want to pay less not knowing how much effort we put in to be a successful model. Therefore, endorsement deals is a good back up plan," Matamula said.

In 2016, Temwa Luhanga registered a consultancy firm, Marketing Machine whose aim is to provide specialist assistance to businesses and individuals.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.