Namibia: SMEs Trained On Surviving the Pandemic

FOR the next nine months, 150 small entrepreneurs will benefit from a business training and mentorship programme on how to survive the current pandemic.

The training will be facilitated by the Olafika SME mentorship and training programme, which has received a N$1,8 million sponsorship.

This was revealed by Ivawa Shimweefeleni, Olafika's marketing and communications officer, last week.

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), Olafika's main partner, have sponsored the programme to the tune of N$900 000.

The Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS), the Local Economic Development Agency (Leda) within the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development, and the Twapewa Kadhikwa Institute of Entrepreneurship have contributed the remaining N$900 000.

The project kicked off last month and selected 150 Namibian entrepreneurs, 77 men and 78 women, who are currently receiving virtual business training and one-on-one business mentorship.

The training focuses on how to manage a business during the Covid-19 pandemic, and how to prepare innovative post-Covid-19 business projects.

Shimweefeleni last week said the class of 2020 will be trained in eight distance-learning modules through a locally generated virtual portal called Quiversoft.

The courses are facilitated by Francois Brandt, former director of the Financial Literacy Initiative, as well as Kennedy Liswani, founder and innovator of the Katoshe D30 mobile phone.

The project, with the support of local economic development officers in the ministry, is also in the process of identifying 75 established business gurus and entrepreneurs to provide mentorship.

The mentorship will last six months and commences at the end of the e-learning process.

NDTC chief executive officer Brent Eiseb said the pandemic has pushed African entrepreneurs to adopt a mindset for the future.

He said as entrepreneurs adopt new ways of doing business, products and services could become accessible to as many people as possible, and new efficiency tools and technological innovation would be promoted.

Shimweefeleni said funds have been used to set up the e-learning process, tools, systems and assessment methods, programme administration and management, as well as to develop course material and a mentorship framework.

Funding will also enable Olafiku to expand to innovative employment creation projects.

Thomas Keller, resident representative of KAS in Namibia, emphasised the crucial role of entrepreneurs in the economy.

He said by supporting them, the foundation aims to develop a community focused on innovation and to facilitate Namibian businesses sharing their experience.

Lahja Hipondoka, deputy director of Leda, said the success of the mentorship programme is that mentees will benefit from the support of their local authorities' officers.

This will enable the entrepreneurs to enhance their production capacity, introduce technologies and innovations, and export business, Hipondoka said.