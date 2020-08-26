Namibia: Windhoek Closes Electricity Department Offices

The City of Windhoek has announced the temporary closure of its main electricity department office building, located at the old power station, due to a possible risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus.

With the electricity department's offices closed with immediate effect on Monday, the city said walk-in customers would not be allowed to enter the department office building until the end of the stage 3 Covid-19 lockdown period.

Building plans and engineering design approvals will only be handled after the lifting of the stage 3 lockdown restrictions, the city also announced.

In the meantime, customers are advised to use available online platforms instead.

For new applications, including upgrades and downgrades, planning and design queries, and relocation of services, Efraim Imalwa can be contacted by email at [email protected] or cell 081 128 1938, or Wilhelm Kalimbo at [email protected] or cell 081 128 2019.

For meter-related queries, Charles Sinvula can be contacted by email at [email protected] or cell 081 379 5231.

On installations inspections and illegal activities, Joseph Mundilo can be contacted by email at [email protected] or cell 081 371 8744 or Niklaus Puturi at [email protected] or cellphone number 081 129 7583.

For electricity account queries and insurance claims, Conrad Witbooi can be contacted at email [email protected] or cell 081 220 8948.

The city's customer contact centre should be contacted at (061) 290 2452/3/4 in connection with power failures or any electricity-related enquiries.