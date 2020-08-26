Zimbabwe: Sikhala to Remain in Prison As Bail Ruling Is Delayed

Pixabay
...
25 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

MDC Alliance vice-chairperson, Job Sikhala will spend another night in remand prison after Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube postponed ruling on the politician's bail application.

Sikhala is accused of inciting the public to commit violence.

He was arrested last Friday and was brought to the court Saturday.

Through his lawyer Eric Matinenga, Sikhala is challenging the charges brought against him by State claiming they do not constitute an offence.

"Speaking out cannot be by any means interpreted as inciting violence," Matinenga said when the bail application continued Tuesday.

"Political bantering using the words 'fight' and 'war' does not constitute inciting violence.

It is very sad that we do not have a culture of tolerance in this country. Instead of protecting those who want to demonstrate or petition, they are sent away from the streets yet the Constitution provides for this," the lawyer added.

However, prosecutor Garudzo Ziyadhuma said the charges brought against Sikhala showed that his message in the videos encouraged violence by inciting people to besiege Zimbabwe's embassies in foreign countries.

"He said he is not afraid meaning that he was taking a confrontational approach. We do not dispute that citizens have rights, but they should be exercised within the law by also safeguarding other people's rights," the prosecutor told the court.

"Sikhala is a human rights defender but he is also a citizen. If he oversteps, the law will catch up with him."

The magistrate is expected to hand down his ruling Wednesday afternoon.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.