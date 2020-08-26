Nigeria: Kano Pillars Given Approval to Use Atb Stadium Bauchi

25 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

Nigeria's CAF Confederations Cup representatives, Kano Pillars football club have received the approval of Bauchi State government to make use of the famous Abubakar Tafawa Balewa stadium as home ground for their continental matches.

The state government represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Alhaji Adamu A. Manu relayed the approval to the chairman of Kano Pillars FC, Alhaji Surajo Shaaibu Jambul who paid him a courtesy call in his office in Bauchi.

Furthermore, the Commissioner expressed his state government's readiness to give unflinching support to Kano Pillars throughout their stay in Bauchi for their continental matches.

Manu also appreciated Pillars for choosing Tafawa Balewa stadium Bauchi as one of the selected venues they are going to present to CAF for final approval for their Confederation Cup matches.

He said "The government and good people of Bauchi state, particularly the football family would be behind you. Please feel at home as if you are playing at Sani Abacha stadium Kofar Mata in Kano," he said.

The commissioner, therefore, said he would brief the state Governor Bala Mohammed for his blessings and necessary action.

Earlier, the chairman Kano Pillars FC said they were in the Commissioner's office to request Bauchi state government to allow them to make use of Tafawa Balewa stadium facilities as their home ground for continental engagements.

He said the request was based on the high quality of ATB stadium's playing pitch and the need to bolster the existing cordial relationship between the two states.

Surajo also expressed appreciation with the way and manner his delegation was received by the Bauchi State Football Association, Wikki Tourists FC management as well as the government and good people of Bauchi state.

After a homage visitation on the Emir of Bauchi State, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleman Adamu in his palace, the delegation from Kano then inspected facilities at the refurbished Abubakar Tafawa Balewa stadium.

The search for another venue is necessitated by the fact that Kano Pillars home ground, the Sani Abacha stadium is one of the COVID-19 Isolation Centres in Kano.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
How Women-Led Agribusinesses Are Boosting Nutrition in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.