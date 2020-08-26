Nigeria: Kano Pillars Given Approval to Use Atb Stadium Bauchi

Nigeria's CAF Confederations Cup representatives, Kano Pillars football club have received the approval of Bauchi State government to make use of the famous Abubakar Tafawa Balewa stadium as home ground for their continental matches.

The state government represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Alhaji Adamu A. Manu relayed the approval to the chairman of Kano Pillars FC, Alhaji Surajo Shaaibu Jambul who paid him a courtesy call in his office in Bauchi.

Furthermore, the Commissioner expressed his state government's readiness to give unflinching support to Kano Pillars throughout their stay in Bauchi for their continental matches.

Manu also appreciated Pillars for choosing Tafawa Balewa stadium Bauchi as one of the selected venues they are going to present to CAF for final approval for their Confederation Cup matches.

He said "The government and good people of Bauchi state, particularly the football family would be behind you. Please feel at home as if you are playing at Sani Abacha stadium Kofar Mata in Kano," he said.

The commissioner, therefore, said he would brief the state Governor Bala Mohammed for his blessings and necessary action.

Earlier, the chairman Kano Pillars FC said they were in the Commissioner's office to request Bauchi state government to allow them to make use of Tafawa Balewa stadium facilities as their home ground for continental engagements.

He said the request was based on the high quality of ATB stadium's playing pitch and the need to bolster the existing cordial relationship between the two states.

Surajo also expressed appreciation with the way and manner his delegation was received by the Bauchi State Football Association, Wikki Tourists FC management as well as the government and good people of Bauchi state.

After a homage visitation on the Emir of Bauchi State, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleman Adamu in his palace, the delegation from Kano then inspected facilities at the refurbished Abubakar Tafawa Balewa stadium.

The search for another venue is necessitated by the fact that Kano Pillars home ground, the Sani Abacha stadium is one of the COVID-19 Isolation Centres in Kano.