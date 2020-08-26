Nigeria: APC Releases Timetable for By-Elections in 8 States

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released timetable for legislative by-elections in Bayelsa, Borno, Lagos, Plateau, Zamfara, Cross River, Imo and Kogi states.

The INEC has fixed October 31, 2020, for the elections.

The APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said in a statement on Tuesday, that screening of aspirants had been fixed for Wednesday and Thursday, while publication of claims and objections would be Friday.

According to the party, screening appeal panel would sit on September 1, primary election would hold on September 3, while election appeals would be entertained on September 5, 2020.

The party also constituted screening and appeal committees for each state ahead of the elections.