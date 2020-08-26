Sudan: One Killed, 17 Injured in Tribal Clashes in Eastern Sudan

Kassala — A man was killed and 18 were injured in two tribal clashes that broke out in eastern Sudan's Kassala yesterday afternoon.

The Kassala police said in a statement that the fighting was triggered when the newly appointed governor of Kassala state Saleh Ammar invited a group of people. This led to a clash with another ethnic group.

The fighting in which traditional weapons and sticks were used resulted in injuries to 17 people, all of whom were taken to the hospital.

The police statement said that another violent incident happened at the same time in the western part of Kassala town, which left one man dead and another injured.

The clashes caused tension and panic, which prompted the state's Security Committee to order a comprehensive curfew throughout the town for a period of three days, starting from Tuesday afternoon. Police and other security forces have been heavily deployed, reinforcements have been sent from Khartoum.

Arbab El Fadul, the acting governor of Kassala, said that the curfew ends at 4 pm on Friday. People working in health care, water and electricity companies, satellite TV and Radio Kassala will not be affected by the curfew.

Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok responded to the violence by ordering "to impose the prestige of the state and the rule of law" in Kassala state.

Supporters of governor Saleh Ammar announced that a march will be organised in Kassala today to demand his speedy arrival so he can assume his duties.

After his appointment, Saleh Ammar pledged to work with those opposing his role as Kassala's governor and supporters alike for the sake of the state's interest.

The disputed governor, a member of the eastern Sudanese Beni Amer tribe, is still in Khartoum. He said in his address for Eid El Adha in end July that the cabinet postponed his departure.

The High Council of Beja Nazirs and Independent Chieftainships and the leadership of the Hadendawa tribe categorical reject Saleh Ammar as their new governor, and have repeatedly demanded that he be replaced.

The Kassala Central Council of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) welcomes Ammar. A few days ago, the FFC called on Khartoum to allow the newly appointed governor to travel to Kassala to assume his role within the next two days in order avoid a "political and security vacuum".

The long-awaited appointment of civilian governors in Sudan elicited divergent responses in the country at the end of July. At a press conference in Omdurman a month ago, a leading member of the National Umma Party accused the government of violating the agreed principles by appointing governors with a military background in fragile states such as Kassala. He warned that this may lead to armed conflicts.

