South Africa: Uyinene, Your Face and Your Name Are Everywhere Today. a Year Later and We Have Not Forgotten

26 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Kate Macmillan

I am a woman, I am a woman, I am a woman. I am a piece of meat in front of a hungry dog, or a Rolex in a dodgy area. I've discovered that I am daring the world to kill me.

Last week, I went to the post office to collect a parcel.

A year ago, Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered for doing the same. I've spent a lot of time thinking about what to say on this horrific anniversary. All day, I've been running different approaches through my mind.

I've drafted guides on how to stay alive as a South African woman, compiled all those oxymoronic instructions we receive into one list, and realised I should have died a hundred times over.

I go to the post office, I go to bars, I live in a house that could be broken into, I have male friends, I meet new people, I am queer, I decline advances, I drink alcohol, I run errands, I go on dates, I'm too nice, I'm a bitch, I was a child, I am a woman, I am a woman, I am a woman. I am a piece of meat in front of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

