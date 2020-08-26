South Africa: Woman Who Defrauds Sassa of Nearly R7 Million, Appears in Court

press release

The investigative officer from the Provincial Commercial Crime Unit conducted an investigation yesterday relating to a suspect involved in fraudulent activity at Ixopo where 47 fraudulent Sassa cards were issued.

The investigative officer proceeded to Westville where 54-year-old Lindiwe Shangase was arrested at her place of employment. Two cellphones, personal files, six bank cards and other documents were seized for further investigation. She will now join her co-accused Sibusisiwe Gazu (31) and Bongani Gumede (39) who were previously arrested. The suspect's arrest came after a case of fraud was registered at Ixopo SAPS, where the two accused were arrested on 1 November 2019 on Margaret Street in Ixopo. The pair were found in possession of 47 Sassa cards and R73 000-00 in cash.

The suspect was responsible for fraudulently issuing 47 Sassa cards. The total value of the amount of money defrauded is R 7 295 550-00. The suspect appeared at the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court today. She was granted bail of R10 000-00. All three accused will appear again at the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on 22 September 2020.

"It is heart-breaking to learn that there are people who are robbing pensioners and people who need to feed their families through the grant money. I am glad that the suspects were arrested and more arrests can be expected as the investigation unfolds," said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.