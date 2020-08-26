South Africa: Woman Who Defrauds Sassa of Nearly R7 Million, Appears in Court

26 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The investigative officer from the Provincial Commercial Crime Unit conducted an investigation yesterday relating to a suspect involved in fraudulent activity at Ixopo where 47 fraudulent Sassa cards were issued.

The investigative officer proceeded to Westville where 54-year-old Lindiwe Shangase was arrested at her place of employment. Two cellphones, personal files, six bank cards and other documents were seized for further investigation. She will now join her co-accused Sibusisiwe Gazu (31) and Bongani Gumede (39) who were previously arrested. The suspect's arrest came after a case of fraud was registered at Ixopo SAPS, where the two accused were arrested on 1 November 2019 on Margaret Street in Ixopo. The pair were found in possession of 47 Sassa cards and R73 000-00 in cash.

The suspect was responsible for fraudulently issuing 47 Sassa cards. The total value of the amount of money defrauded is R 7 295 550-00. The suspect appeared at the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court today. She was granted bail of R10 000-00. All three accused will appear again at the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on 22 September 2020.

"It is heart-breaking to learn that there are people who are robbing pensioners and people who need to feed their families through the grant money. I am glad that the suspects were arrested and more arrests can be expected as the investigation unfolds," said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.