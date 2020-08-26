Tanzania: 70 Plus Varsities Exhibitions Set to Open Up Youth Career Guidance

GLOBAL Education Link (GEL) is expected to expose different available opportunities to Tanzanian youth who have completed university studies during the coming universities exhibitions scheduled for the end of this month.

The six day event which is expected to be attended by over 70 universities and higher learning institutions, is organized by Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) and will be held at Mnazi Mmoja grounds in Dar es Salam from the 31st of this month.

The Global Education Link Director, Abdulmalik Mollel, told this paper that among the good new things they expect to come up with is a career guidance for youth to pursue professions that will enable them to secure jobs immediately after completion of their studies.

"We analyze what you need to study and the market of the profession that you want to pursue. We advise you accordingly because you may pursue a profession which has a market today but the situation might change tomorrow; so it is our task to advise you so that you don't waste your time," said Mollel.

Mollel said without career guidance, the youth might pursue professions that have no market currently, which can increase the unemployment problem.

He explained that GEL will also market good health facilities available in Tanzania during the exhibitions, to attract patients from various countries in Africa and other continents to seek medical attention in our Tanzania.

"Currently our hospitals are fully equipped with modern facilities but we don't advertise them anywhere. It is our task to advertise ourselves widely, so that we get people from various parts of the world, to seek medical treatment here," he said.

Mollel said GEL will have a special department which will connect stakeholders from Tanzania and the outside world, which will deal specifically with promoting local health services and medical experts.

He said also that they will open a special collaboration desk to connect local and foreign universities that have shown interest to work together in different professions.

"For those who need exchange programme for students and fellowship programmes, that service will be registered during the exhibitions for those who need them, as well as a twinning programme. There must also be encouragement of international students from abroad to come and study here," said Mollel.

He added that having a good number of foreign students will increase competitions among our universities and add their values because having good number of foreign students is used as one of the criteria in universities ranking globally.