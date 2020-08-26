Tanzania: Drama, Chaos Marks Nomination of Parliamentary Aspirants for October Polls

Dar es Salaam — The nomination of parliamentary candidates was yesterday enveloped by drama and claims of sabotage of one kind or the other as some opposition aspirants were disqualified.

From quarrels to disqualifications of some aspirants from the opposition parties, the nomination caught the attention of Tanzanians who were eager to know who will stand for campaigns scheduled to start today (Wednesday).

In most constituencies, the candidates submitted their nomination forms successfully but some cases of unexpected events went viral.

Quarrels

In Morogoro Urban constituency, Chadema nominee Devotha Minja was accompanied by party leaders who were barred by Morogoro Municipal Council security officers from entering the returning officer's offices.

After a brief squabble between them, the security personnel allowed her entry accompanied with one leader.

Police officers were spotted close to the municipal council offices to ensure peace and security. Ms Minja was wanted by the police for interrogations after her vehicle was allegedly used to coordinate forgery to pick up forms for a fake candidate.

The Civic United Front (CUF) aspirant for Morogoro Urban constituency, Abeid Mlapakolo, also arrived early to return the form but his car was denied entrance at the offices of the returning officer.

"A security officer barred me from using my car to enter the compound of the premises, instead he wanted me to leave my car outside," he said.

He said party leaders then entered into a confrontation with the security officials lead- ing to erruption of violence.

"It was during the fracas that I lost my forms and had to report the incident to the police and was later informed that the person who had taken my forms had been found.

Later on, I was able to return my forms. There definitely was a mischief, someone may have plotted this matter from day go," he said.

Following the incidences, Morogoro Regional Police Commander Wilbroad Mutafungwa admitted that Devota's driver, known by one name as David and party coordinator, had been arrested.

He noted that the vehicle of the candidate was also under police custody at Morogoro Main Police Station pending investigations.

He said that the suspects were being sought by the police on allegations of forgery that were lodged by election returning officer and the Morogoro municipal director.

According to him, on August 14, the driver escorted the coordinator to the offices of the election supervisor to pick up forms on SAU nomination while the party did not even have offices in Morogoro.

"Our investigations revealed that the car that was used by the coordinator belonged to Ms Minja and that is why we have called her to report to our station for interrogations," he said.

Unopposed candidates

The Citizen has learned that some constituencies were declared unopposed for the ruling party CCM nominees after opposition aspirants were disqualified.

These constituencies included Morogoro Urban where aspirants from ACT Wazalendo, Chadema and CUF could not make it.

This meant CCM nominee Abdul-Aziz Abood would sail through unopposed in Morogogoro Urban. It was reported that Ms Minja (Chadema) was disqualified due to her failure to attach passport size photos in the nomination forms in accordance with the electoral guidelines.

ACT-Wazalendo aspirant Shaibu Sheshe was disqualified on the grounds that he failed to sign declaration to respect and implement the 2020 electoral ethics and code of conduct.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa (Ruangwa) and agriculture minister Japhet Hasunga (Vwawa) also sailed through unopposed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Killing

In Mwanza Region, one person who had allegedly raided the home of a Chadema councillorship candidate in Nyamanga Ward in Ukerewe District, Mwanza Region was beaten to death by an angry mob.

Mwanza Police Command- er Jumanne Muliro con- firmed the incident and said it occurred in the wee hours yesterday.

"Police went to the incident site to start investigations into the murder. I'm still awaiting for information from my officers," said Mr Muliro.

He said a villager of Nyamanga, whose name is withheld for security reasons, said although the motive of the assailants had not been established over the attack of candidate Magesa Simon but it was believed they wanted to steal nomination forms from him, and as he called for help an angry mob arrived and attacked the raider to death