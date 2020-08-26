Tanzania: Mandatory Quarantine for Tourist Returning From Tanzania Hurting Tourism

Arusha — Local tour operators have asked the government to back their plea to foreign countries to remove a 14-day mandatory quarantine on tourists returning from Tanzania.

Some company owners who spoke with The Citizen in separate inter- views explained that the requirement to stay in quarantine in their home countries is a major challenge at the moment. The executive secretary of the Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (Tato), Mr Sirili Akko, said the restrictions were not good for the industry to recover quickly.

"We are very grateful that the government has done a very good job in the fight against Covid-19 and now tourists have started coming to the country," he said.

Mr Shabir Mohammed said they, as tour operators, still ask the government to continue holding dialogues with embassies in European countries, the United States and other places to continue marketing 'Destination Tanzanian'.

"The method used by the Tanzanian government to fight the coronavirus pandemic is well known in the world at the moment, but there are still nations that do not understand us... . so there are restrictions on for those who visit Tanzania including a requirement for 14-day mandatory quarantine," he said.

Mr Mohammed said that is costly for them as they are supposed to stay isolated at their own cost. The chairman of the Tanzania Tour Guides Association, Mr Emmanuel Mollel, said tourists had not returned in large numbers as usual due to the impact of Covid-19.

"Still the situation is not as good as usual and we think maybe in the future the situation could be better but if there are challenges, we ask for them to be worked on," he said.

However, in ensuring tourists return to the country, the Tanzania Tourists Board (TTB) held meetings with ambassadors from several countries to tell them that Tanzania is safe.

TTB managing director Devota Mdachi said they have largely succeeded in attracting tourists from different countries to come to the country especially after Covid-19 was under control.