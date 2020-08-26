South Africa: Right of Reply - Why the City of Cape Town's Actions Are Racist

analysis

We do not seek to interdict the City from attempting to stop unlawful land occupation; rather, we seek a declaratory order that the City must be in possession of a court order ... to carry out evictions or remove structures they claim are "unoccupied". Whether a structure is occupied or not should be determined by a court of law, not by City officials who act as judge and jury on the matter.

In writing this, we are reminded of author Toni Morrison's ruminations on racism. Morrison reminds us that racism is a distraction and takes away from the serious work that must be done, because, with racism, "there will always be one more thing" to refute, validate or dismiss.

Recently, that "one more thing" came in the form of statements made by senior members of the Cape Town city council regarding the Legal Resources Centre's involvement in the matter between the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and Bulelani Qolani // City of Cape Town and others, which will be heard in the Western Cape High Court this week.

These statements sought to lump the LRC, our clients and the people who have had to occupy land, into one inscrutable...