Botswana: Greater Selebi Phikwe Manages Seven Covid-19 Cases

Selebi Phikwe — There are currently seven confirmed COVID-19 cases with two recoveries in greater Selebi Phikwe, Bobonong Primary Hospital chief medical officer Dr Enock Mulomba told Bobirwa Sub-council yesterday.

Updating the council on the state of COVID-19 in the area, Dr Mulomba said the first confirmed case recorded July 12 was imported by a 34-year-old South African female border jumper who arrived at Moletemane village on July 6.

"She remained asymptomatic and was discharged on July 26 after undergoing psychosocial support," Dr Mulomba said.

The ages of the confirmed cases ranged from 16 to 67 years and all emanated from the Bobonong cluster.

In fact, over 90 per cent of the tested cases were from thee cluster, he said. Dr Mulomba explained that the cluster was quick in responding to the reported suspected cases, especially those coming from greater Gaborone region.

He said due to shortage of facilities in the cluster, those suspected of having the virus were transferred to Selebi Phikwe and Mmadinare clusters.

Those who tested positive were then transferred from quarantine centres to hospitals for management and monitoring, he said.

Dr Mulomba said two COVID -19 patients were admitted at Bobonong Primary Hospital, one at Industrial Clinic in Selebi Phikwe and another at Mmadinare Primary Hospital.

"There were 37 clients who were placed in quarantine in Bobonong guest houses, currently there are 22 clients," said Dr Mulomba.

Mmadinare cluster currently had 16 clients from the initial 43.

Dr Mulomba said from a total of 497 tests conducted in August, 280 of them were done this month when there was a surge in cases.

Close to 40 people were awaiting their results while contact tracing was ongoing, the head of Bobonong cluster has said.

Responding to complaints from councillors who had decried lack of proper information dissemination to civic leaders, Dr Mulomba said they would be updated by the district commissioner's office.

He allayed fears councillors' fears explaining that those under quarantine were prohibited from leaving their rooms hence the deployment of police officers at the centres.

Dr Mulomba further explained that rooms were fumigated upon patients being discharged.

For her part, deputy district commissioner Ms Angelinah Leano said her team had continued with public education on COVID -19. Health officials, she said, responded to calls at any time of the day.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ms Leano also said border patrols were ongoing and had so far uncovered some gray areas that needed to be addressed.

Giving examples, she said there were points that allowed border jumpers into Botswana whilst some farmers along Limpopo River barred patrol teams from freely discharging their duties.

Ms Leano expressed concern that some Mmadinare councillors complained about suspected COVID-19 cases being transferred from Bobonong to be quarantined in their village.

She said such an attitude was tantamount to stigmatisation.

"Let's not sensationalise this disease. I believe we all want to be treated well if by unfortunate circumstances we catch the disease," said Ms Leano who also called on councillors to lead in combating the pandemic by consulting and contacting those with accurate information.

Source : BOPA