Rwanda: First Group of Burundian Refugees to Be Repatriated On Thursday

26 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

The group will depart from the camp early morning of Thursday and head towards their exit at the border.

The first group of Burundian refugees living in Rwanda is set to be repatriated on Thursday, the Ministry of Emergency Management said.

"The group, ranging between 500 and 600, will be repatriated on Thursday, August 27," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the group will depart from Mahama refugee camp in Kirehe District early morning of Thursday and head towards their exit at Nemba border, Bugesera District.

The repatriation follows last month's petition, which was signed by over 330 Burundian refugees in Mahama camp, appealing to Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye for a dignified and lawful return to their home country.

The Government of Rwanda said it was committed to the principle of voluntary repatriation as a durable solution for refugees, in accordance with international and domestic laws.

In a recent press conference, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr Vincent Biruta, also reiterated that no refugee had been barred from returning home as was previously alleged.

He said the government and partners would convene a meeting to further discuss the safe repatriation of refugees.

According to data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Rwanda is home to around 77,000 refugees from DR Congo, and 71,000 refugees from Burundi amongst others, in camps and urban centres.

Mahama has become the country's largest refugee camp - hosting Burundian refugees since April 2015.

The camp has a population of around 60,000 refugees.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow lavie250

Tags:RwandaBurundiUNHCRRefugees

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.