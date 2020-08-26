Zimbabwe: Govt Dismisses School Reopening Rumour

25 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary education has dismissed as misleading news circulating on social media to the effect that schools will be re-opening on 2 September.

In a statement today the Ministry said schools remain closed until further notice.

"Contrary to misleading social media reports that schools will reopen on 2 September 2020 or 15 September 2020 for examination classes, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education would like to reiterate to its valued stakeholders that the Government deferred the re-opening of schools until further notice," reads part of the statement.

"Government is currently in widespread consultations and will only announce any schools re-opening date once Cabinet has taken a position.

"It is in this light that the Ministry advises all schools remain closed until a Government directive on re-opening is issued".

According to the statement, any school that defies the order to remain closed may face criminal charges.

"Our valued stakeholders need to be advised that the Ministry continues to prioritise health and safety as it strives to provide equitable, quality, inclusive, relevant and competence driven Primary, Secondary and Non-formal education at all times," it said.

Prior to the latest development there his been growing anxiety among Zimbabweans after a news article started circulating purporting that the school reopening for examination classes was imminent.

