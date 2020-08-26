Mozambique: 68 New Covid-19 Cases and 148 Recoveries

Maputo — Maputo, 26 (AIM) - The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday announced the diagnosis of 68 new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, but also the full recovery of 148 Covid-19 patients.

Thanks to the relaxation of the criteria for describing a patient as recovered, the number of recoveries greatly outstripped the number of new cases. Over half of all the positive cases diagnosed since the start of the pandemic have now recovered.

According to a Tuesday press release from the Ministry of Health, since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March, 89,158 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,593 of them in the previous 24 hours.

1,164 of the samples were tested in public facilities, and 429 in private laboratories. The samples tested in the private sector came from just two provinces, Cabo Delgado (275) and Maputo city (154).

Of all the samples tested, 600 were from Maputo city, 363 from Cabo Delgado, 231 from Gaza, 141 from Tete, 72 from Manica, 61 from Niassa, 51 from Zambezia, 41 from Maputo province, 20 from Nampula, ten from Sofala and three from Inhambane.

1,525 of the tests were negative, and 68 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of positive cases to 3,508.

65 of the new cases are Mozambicans, one is South African, one is French and one is a Zimbabwean citizen. 37 are men or boys, and 31 are women or girls. Eleven are children under the age of 15, nine are adolescents and youths in the 15-24 age bracket, 45 are adults aged between 25 and 64, and three are over 65 years old.

The majority of the new cases - 41 - are from Maputo city. 20 of these were discovered through tracing the contacts of people diagnosed earlier, and 21 were found thanks to surveillance at the health units.

Nine cases are from Gaza (two from the provincial capital, Xai-Xai, six from the town of Chokwe, and one from Bilene district). Eight are from Cabo Delgado (seven from the city of Pemba and one from Mecufi district), and three are from the Manica provincial capital, Chimoio.

Three are from Tete (two from Tete city and one from Angonia district), three are from Marracuene district, in Maputo province and one is from Mulevala district in Zambezia.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all the new cases are in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

Over the same 24 hour period, one Covid-19 patient who had been hospitalized in Maputo city was discharged, but another seriously ill patient was placed in an isolation ward in Gaza. Currently, ten patients are hospitalized, eight in Maputo city and two in Gaza.

The Ministry also announced that 148 more patients have made a full recovery from Covid-19 - 68 of them in Maputo city, 40 in Maputo province, 20 in Manica, 14 in Cabo Delgado, and six in Inhambane. This brings the total number of recoveries to 1,809 (51.6 per cent of all people diagnosed with the coronavirus).

As of Tuesday, the geographical breakdown of all positive cases since the pandemic began, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 1,148; Maputo province, 646; Cabo Delgado, 577; Nampula, 510; Gaza, 167; Sofala, 129; Inhambane, 87; Manica, 75; Tete, 73; Zambezia, 57; Niassa, 39.

The basic Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are now: 3,508 confirmed cases, of whom 1,809 have made a complete recovery, and 1,674 are active cases. 25 Covid-19 patients have died, 21 from the disease, and four from other causes.

The active cases are now completely dominated by Maputo city and province. The capital city has over 52 per cent of all active cases. Add Maputo province, and the figure rises to 65 per cent.