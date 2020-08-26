Namibia: One Death, 169 Covid-19 Recoveries

25 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

Namibia today recorded one Covid-19-related death at Rundu, health and social services minister Kalumbi Shangula announced.

He said the deceased was a 41-year-old with no known underlying conditions. This brings the country's total death toll to 57

Namibia reported 130 new cases today.

Windhoek reported 62, followed by Walvis Bay with 32 and Swakopmund with 14, while Rehoboth and Usakos reported six and four new cases respectively.

Karasburg and Lüderitz reported two each, while Mariental, Keetmanshoop, Okahandja, Okahao, Gobabis, Rundu and Outjo reported one each.

A total of 169 new recoveries has been reported, Shangula said.

Namibia now has 6 160 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 2 732 recoveries, 3 371 active cases and 57 deaths.

Of the active cases, five are severely ill and 11 critically ill.

