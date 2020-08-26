South Africa: Social Development Committee Briefed On Foster Care Court Order Progress

document

The Portfolio Committee on Social Development is concerned that it might not have enough time to process proposed amendments to the Children's Amendment Bill, in order to provide a comprehensive legal solution to the foster care system, as per a high court order.

The committee processed and finalised the Social Assistance Bill, which was approved by the National Assembly and referred to the Select Committee on Health and Social Services. The committee notes and welcomes the urgency the Select Committee is giving to the Bill.

Today the committee was briefed by the Department of Social Development on the foster care progress report on the implementation of the North Gauteng High Court order of November 2019.

Committee Chairperson, Mr Mondli Gungubele, said the reality was that the court's deadline of 26 November will not be met given the amount of work that needs to go into amending the Children's Amendment Bill. He suggested that the committee will have to get legal advice on the possibility of reviewing the time frames.

"We need to work on a time frame that is sensible, we will get our legal people to provide clarity on what procedure should we follow on this matter," said the Chairperson.

The court has ordered government to develop legislation to streamline current laws, which it ruled were failing the country's foster care system.