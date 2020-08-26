South Africa: Suspected Eastern Cape Cop Killers Sought

26 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in the Eastern Cape is seeking the assistance of the public in locating suspects who shot and killed a police officer in Mount Frere on 24 August 2020.

Sergeant Nozibele Faye (36) who was then stationed at Mount Frere police station was attacked by two unknown suspect just as she pulled away from her driveway on her way to work. The suspects shot at her vehicle and one bullet hit the victim in the right side of the chest. She unfortunately succumbed to the gunshot wound she suffered at the scene.

The two unknown suspects allegedly robbed the deceased of her state firearm and left the scene on foot. No one has been arrested this stage.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects is urged to contact the investigating officer Warrant Officer Dumisani Mancoba on 071 481 6943 or contact the police Crime Stop number 0860010111 or use MySAPS App. All information received will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.

Read the original article on SAPS.

