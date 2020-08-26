South Africa: Gauteng Police Commissioner Calls for Greater Tolerance and Restrains As Incidents of Femicide and Domestic Violence Spike in the Province

press release

The Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has this morning called for greater tolerance and restraint in the wake of gruesome incidents of femicide reported in the Province since the beginning of the week, where three women have allegedly been killed by their partners in separate incidents. A total of four women and two children have been killed in domestic violence related incidents in a space of two days.

The search for a suspect is underway following an incident on Tuesday evening, 25 August 2020 where a boyfriend allegedly shot and killed his 21-year old girlfriend and her 43-year old mother at the deceased's home in Nguni Section in Vosloorus, and wounded the girlfriend's sister who was rushed to hospital for medical attention. It is alleged that the suspect arrived at the house and, without saying a word, drew a firearm and fired shots at the victims. A case of double murder and attempted murder has been opened.

In relation to the second incident, a suspect is expected to appear in the Tembisa Magistrate Court today (Wednesday 26 August 2020) on a charge of murder after handing himself over to the police at Rabie Ridge. The neighbour on Monday morning was disturbed by the unattended crying of baby from a neighbouring room in Umthambeka Section in Tembisa. The neighbour and a community patroller summoned police to the scene after finding the body of a woman on the floor in the room, with a crying baby sitting on a blood stained bed. Preliminary evidence suggests that the suspect fatally stabbed the woman after a quarrel which turned violent.

In the third incident, police were responding to a report of a rape and murder of a 20-year old woman on Monday morning 24 August 2020 in Dali Mpofu informal settlement, when a group of community members brought the alleged suspect to the scene. It is reported that the group which was growing in numbers, refused to hand the suspect over to the police for detention, and instead attacked the officers, damaging the state vehicle. The suspect was also attacked and was certified dead on the scene. The violent incident of mob justice saw four children injured and rushed to hospital for urgent medical attention.

Meanwhile, police are appealing for information following the gruesome discovery of the bodies of a 58-year old woman and two boys now confirmed as her grandsons aged 9 and 14, in a house in Protea Glen, Extension 24, in the early hours of Monday morning (24 August 2020). Preliminary evidence suggests that the deceased were stabbed after the three victims were found with injuries on the upper bodies. It is suspected that the perpetrator is the ex-boyfriend of the deceased woman and he is on the run.

Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has not only condemned the incidents of extreme violence against women and children as in the Protea Glen case, but has also ordered the urgent mobilisation of maximum resources towards the apprehension of the suspects in the Vosloorus and Protea Glen multiple murders.

In the meantime, the Commissioner is also keeping a close eye on a case in Westonaria which police picked up on social media on Tuesday morning, where a woman was violently attacked and threatened by a taxi driver and his accomplice, accusing the woman of poor driving skills. Police traced the woman on social media and have since opened cases of assault, harassment and intimidation, as well as driving while under the influence of alcohol, as the two were transporting learners when the incident happened on Monday 24 August 2020. The pair is out on bail pending their court appearance on a date yet to be confirmed. Police warned them not to come anywhere near the woman.

"While we remain committed to prioritising and pulling out all stops when investigating cases of gender-based violence, femicide and crimes against children and vulnerable persons, we also need to make our voice heard as the SAPS, calling for greater tolerance and restraint by men in general. The levels of violence against women and children has reached alarming heights especially considering that Gauteng also registered high volumes of murders in the crime statistics of the previous financial year. These are not just numbers. They were mothers, sisters, daughters, and meant a lot to their loved ones. Let us work together to protect them," said the Provincial Commissioner.