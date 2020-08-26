Western Sahara: Gradual Stability in the Number of Coronavirus Cases

Chahid El Hafed — Dr. Mohamed Salem Chej, the official spokesman for the National Committee for the Prevention of Coronavirus, has Tuesday confirmed that the Sahrawi refugee camps began to witness stability in the number of cases; as no case has been recorded for the sixth consecutive day.

During his presentation of the epidemiological situation in the Sahrawi refugee camps, the doctor indicated that no new cases of Coronavirus were recorded, so that the total number of cases registered so far remains 25, of which 16 have recovered and two deaths, and the number of active cases is 07 cases with mild symptoms.

He has urged the citizens to adhere to the preventive measures, especially the elderly, people with chronic diseases, and pregnant women who are most vulnerable to the virus.