Zimbabwe: Youth and Covid-19 Diaries - I Have Opted for Celibacy

Zimbabwe: 28-year-old Rufaro Chakanetsa

Date of Diary session: 19 August, 2020

It is expensive to purchase basics if you do not earn in US Dollar in my country as prices are pegged against this currency and recommended nutritious food is expensive. Most clinics have closed down but on the bright side, most public places give free hand sanitizer and citizens wear masks in public. I am locked down alone but I share a house with two other families.

Being far from family

It was difficult at first because I stay in a different city from my family due to work and travelling to see them is cumbersome but I have managed to stock up on some food and adopted some coping mechanisms like; playing music, reading new books and occupying myself with online initiatives on fighting gender based violence.

I am currently not facing any sexual and reproductive health challenges at this time of COVID-19 as I have opted for celibacy even though I do understand that SRHR goes far beyond that. As a way of aiding the situation, I sometimes give my family money and at community level, I raise awareness on ending gender based violence, during this pandemic.

Leveraging on offerings in the digital space

As an innovator against gender based violence, I am at home most of the time so I have learnt to maximize my use of the digital space through Zoom and by also posting on my WhatsApp status and in groups to ensure that my work does not stop.

I really miss dressing up to eat out and meeting and interacting with the women and girls I have met in my line of work. I miss it because it is a huge part of my life. So, the first thing I'll do when all this is over is; wear bright lipstick without having to wear a mask and I'll also visit my friends.

I'm really worried about not affording basics and losing friends and family to COVID-19. Even during this pandemic, I am very grateful for being alive.

My advice to other young people in Africa is; stay positive and continue to learn more and more on stress management.

- Lindiwe Siyaya