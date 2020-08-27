Nigeria: Covid-19 - Labour to Tackle Employers Over Job Losses, Unpaid Salaries

26 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The organised labour has said it has started mobilising for action against state governments and other employers of labour that are using the current Covid-19 pandemic as a ploy to sack workers and undermine their rights.

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, said that organised labour is worried by the trend whereby workers were being used as scapegoat for the economic challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, shortly before the commencement of the Central Working Committee meeting of the NLC on Wednesday, Wabba said that labour and its allies will tackle any infraction on workers rights.

"We are having this meeting at a time when workers are going through various challenges. We expect to make far reaching pronouncements on how we are going to engage employers of labour that have tried to undermine the fundamental rights of workers, especially state governments. You remember we had written to two state governors on the issue, while one had responded, the other has not.

"We are going to tackle them headlong because we believe that people must respect the rule of law, especially those in authority. We cannot fold our hands and people undermine our laws and rights of workers and we continue to lament.

"In proceeding with this action, we thought that we should consult with our organs so that we will decide how to deal with the fundamental issues affecting Nigerian workers at the moment," he said.

Wabba said that labour movement had recently intervened in disputes in the aviation sector, banking sector, manufacturing industry and others that have tried to sack workers and trampled on their rights in the guise of responding to challenges of Covid-19 without recourse to due process of law and collective dialogue.

The NLC president said that Wednesday's CWC meeting will afford the central labour organization the opportunity to prioritise its engagements and to decode areas to tackle first.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.