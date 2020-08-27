Nigeria: Insecurity - Tambuwal Urges Govt to Intensify Engagement With Neighbouring Countries

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has appealed to the federal government to step up its level of regional engagements with neighbouring West African states on security if a holistic approach to tackling all security threats arising from the country's closeness to these countries were to be addressed.

A statement by the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor, Muhammad Bello, said Tambuwal also advocated cautiously for a declaration of state of emergency in all flashpoints or areas threatened by any form of criminality.

Gov. Tambuwal made the appeal Tuesday when he spoke as a guest at the presentation of a state study tour report by Syndicate 4 participants in the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) Course 13 at the National Institute of Security Studies (NISS) at Bwari, Abuja.

According to the governor, taking into cognizance the observation of the Syndicate that Sokoto state is one of the states in the country with a porous border -one of the serious concerns that Sokoto has - there is the need for the federal government to seek "for a better and more coordinated regional security arrangement that will engender and guarantee more presence of security personnel and patrol around our borders."

"No matter how much the governors of Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Ogun and Lagos or Adamawa and Borno try to collaborate with their opposite numbers in the neighbouring countries, it is almost impossible for you to comprehensively arrive at what needs to be done and get it done without the leadership of the countries because all of these are in the exclusive jurisdiction and powers of central governments of all of the countries.

"So, I am using this platform to appeal to the federal government to increase this collaboration, to do what is necessary and required; and if possible, declare state of emergency on security situation in Nigeria and do what needs to be done," Gov Tambuwal said.

Clarifying his call for the imposition of the state of emergency in all areas affected by criminality, the Governor explained that: "Let me address and allay the concerns of some who perhaps do not have the understanding that when you declare a state of emergency, you don't necessarily, in fact, you cannot remove any democratically elected division of either a local government or a state as was done previously in Borno state.

"The contemplation of the Framers of the Constitution is that wherever there is the need for any sort of state of emergency, relevant laws that are perceived or seen as impediments to carry out an aggressive operation to address a challenge - natural disaster, fire disaster or security - those laws are suspended to enable the operators carry out their operations. That is simply what it is," he added.

He also appealed for the need to provide more funds to security agencies in the country, stressing that: "If that funding is given, there is need for judicious application of all resources," emphasizing that the leadership of the security organizations must "continue to look after the welfare and well-being of their officers and men."

"In a situation whereby what is due to lower ranks doesn't get to them or half of it is given to them should be discouraged. Invariably, if you have the equipment you need to also have enhancers and the motivation not only in terms of management but in terms of remuneration, rewards and promotions. We need to encourage our men and women who are out there in the field trying to defend and improve our security," he urged.