Nigeria: JAMB - Kano to Establish 44 ICT Centres

26 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Kano State Government says it will establish 44 Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centres in the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

Mr Sanusi Kiru, the state's Commissioner for Education, made the disclosure in a statement issued by Aliyu Yusuf, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the education ministry.

Kiru stated this when members of the All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Karaye Zone, paid him a courtesy visit on Tuesday in Kano.

According to him, the ICT centres are designed to also serve as Computer Based Test (CBT) centers for JAMB examinations in the state.

Kiru said the state government would provide additional furniture, facilities and execute infrastructure development projects in primary and secondary schools in the state.

He added that the ministry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, would train 200 Principals on COVID-19 protocols to stem the spread of the pandemic.

"The Executive Secretary, Kano State Senior Secondary Schools Management Board (KSSSSMB), has been directed to select 200 principals for the commencement of the training exercise.

"Zonal Directors and Principals should also give preference to volunteer teachers when an opportunity is granted for the replacement of dead or retired teachers," Kiru was quoted as saying in the statement.

The commissioner reiterated government's commitment to reinvigorate the education sector for sustainable development in the sector.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.