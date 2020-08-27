Nigeria: 'It's Some of My Best Works', Darey Set to Drop New Album

Multi-platinum Afro Soul/R&B singer, musician, songwriter, producer and entrepreneur, Dare Art Alade, popularly known as Darey, has recently released a new single dubbed "Jah guide me".

A week after the release of his new single, Darey talked about the inspiration and creative process behind the track, 'Jah guide me.'

You've just released a beautiful single, can you take us through the creative process of this new release?

The song talks about our humanity.

How we often search for answers unend and how eventually we have to turn to God or a higher power when tough times do not seem to ease up.

In writing and creating the song, inspiration is taken from what we are all facing economically either due to this pandemic or just our regular hustle to make it fresh.

My afro R&B sound on this record deploys a blend of traditional afro beat, hints of reggae and my soulful timbre of voice to create the dynamism everyone is loving about the song.

The music video then takes it a step higher by showing the colours of Africa, regular people, esoteric and earthy elements to bring out that afro futurism that shows the most beautiful aspects of our cultural heritage.

There is also a lot of symbolism embedded in the visuals.

Before 'Jah guide me', you hadn't released any music in a while. Why did you choose this moment to return to music?

'Jah guide me' is merely the beginning of what is to come from me musically over the coming weeks and months.

As you well know, I have been on the entertainment scene quite a bit from Livespot X festival, featuring Cardi B, which was just last December, to love like a movie 3 featuring Ciara plus all the work we have done as Livespot 360 for our numerous clients over the years.

I have been recording every now and then and you are about to hear all the lovely music I have created.

Music has always been a part of me.

What was the inspiration behind the song and what message do you want people to get from it when they listen?

The song 'Jah guide me' is for us to remember God is always there with us even as we face trials and tribulations.

This too shall pass.

Believe in yourself and you will succeed.

We hear you're releasing a body of work in the coming months, can we get insight into what to expect?

I am so excited!

The body of work will feature Teni, Patoranking and some other surprises.

Pheelz produced almost all the tracks and wrote along side myself.

It is some of my best works yet and I can't wait for my fans to hear them.

It's been a week since you released 'Jah guide Me', how would you say the song is doing so far?

The reception for the song has been great so far.

Not a single bad review.

I think it was released at a time when everyone can relate to the honesty in it.

We have all been through a lot as global citizens affected directly and indirectly by this pandemic and even for the common man, life is tough.

So, we all need hope.

What was the inspiration behind your chosen genre of music?

This my new sound as I always strive to break new grounds.

It is inspired by the heart and soul of African heritage, culture.

Who inspires your sound in music? Your father was a well-known entertainer, do you think you got your sound from him?

My sound is inspired by not just the memory and bloodline of my late father and my ancestors, it is also inspired by every music icon I have listened to over the years as all these have shaped my artistic sense.

You love making music but what are your other hobbies? What would you have been if you weren't into music?

I may have been a pilot or a race car driver maybe.

I have also been told I am quite talented in basketball and tennis.

Maybe I would have gone pro, Who knows?

You were once a contestant on Project Fame. Since then, you've hosted and judged talents on several talent shows. Can you tell us a bit more about this aspect of your career?

Hosting events and judging talents come easy to me because I have trained across several disciplines.

My radio and tv background and things I learnt from my late parents who were both professional broadcasters have helped a lot.

These combined with what I have learnt as a contestant myself.

All these have given me an edge over many other people as I am what is known as multiple threat.

I continue to strive to improve my skills as well so that I am not complacent and ensure I adapt with the times.

As the Chief Creative Director at Livespot360, what are the major projects you've executed and what should we be expecting in the coming year?

Too many to mention.

From two editions of born in Africa festival to Ucl trophy tour where we also produced a stadium events including a football novelty match starring Barcelona legend Carles Puyol, Jay Jay Okocha etc.

To Heineken live your music activations and other work across advertising, experiential marketing, digital and tech that we have executed for clients such as Nigerian breweries, Microsoft, Coca-Cola, Nestle to mention a few.

You've graced stages with some of the biggest stars, including Jay Z, Beyonce, Sean Paul, Akon, Ciara, Kelly Rowland and more recently, Cardi B. How was the experience like for you?

Awesome.

I learnt a lot from them and meeting them was also fun.

What would you say is the best and worst thing about being a celebrity?

Losing your privacy.

What advice would you give budding musicians trying to make it in the Nigerian Entertainment industry?

Work hard, stay hungry and put God in all you do.