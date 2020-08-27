Nigeria: Onazi Returns to Italian Serie a With Crotone

27 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Nigerian international, Ogenyi Onazi has returned to Italy to sign a three-year contract with newly-promoted FC Crotone in Serie A.

The experienced midfielder joined as a free agent after he terminated his contract with Turkish Super Lig club Denizlispor over unpaid wages.

He will play alongside compatriot and striker 'Simy' Nwankwo, who was with him at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and finished as top scorer in Serie B this past season.

Onazi previously played in Italy with Lazio before he headed out to Turkey with Trabzonspor.

He was released by Trabzonspor in January after a long-term injury to join Denizlispor on a short-term deal.

Copyright © 2020 This Day.

