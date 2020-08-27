Nigeria: President Swears in 12 Perm SECs, Appoints CEOs for NAN, National Theatre, Others

27 August 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Tunde Oguntola

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday sworn in 12 permanent secretaries before the commencement of the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The permanent secretaries were appointed in June in a statement issued by the Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan.

The newly appointed permanent secretaries and their states are:

Belgore Shuaib Mohammad Lomido, Kwara; Akinlade Oluwatoyin, Kogi; Ekpa

Anthonia Akpabio, Cross River; Alkali Bashir Nura, Kano; Ardo Babayo

Kumo, Gombe and Anyanwutaku Adaora lfeoma, Anambra. Others are: Udoh

Moniloja Omokunmi, Oyo; Hussaini Babangida, Jigawa; Mohammed Aliyu

Ganda, Sokoto; Mahmuda Mamman, Yobe; Meribole Emmanuel Chukwuemeka, Abia and Tarfa Yerima Peter Adamawa.

The President also swore in commissioners for Federal Civil Service Commission, Idahagbon Henry and Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Usman Hassan.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of chief executive officers for nine of the agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

According to the approval letter, which was conveyed to the minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, by Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to the President, yesterday in Abuja, Mr. Buki Ponle was appointed managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria while

Mr. Nura Sani Kangiwa was named the director general, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism.

Mr. Francis Ndubuisi Nwosu was appointed the executive secretary,Nigerian Press Council; Mr. Ebeten William Ivara, Director General, National Gallery of Arts; Mr. Olalekan Fadolapo, registrar/CEO of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria and Prof. Sunday Enessi Ododo, general manager/CEO, National Theatre.

Others are Mr. Ado Mohammed Yahuza, executive secretary/CEO, National Institute for Cultural Orientation; Prof. Aba Isa Tijjani, director general, National Commission for Museums and Monuments and Mrs. Oluwabunmi Ayobami Amao, director general, Centre For Black And African Arts and Civilisation.

The appointments take effect from 1 September, 2020.

