Nigeria: Kaduna Parents Face New Dilemma As Schools Go Online

Kaduna — With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic across the globe and no vaccine yet to subdue it, many are adapting to new norms. The new pandemic no doubt affected all spheres of life and as a result, alternative ways are being adopted to rise above the challenges.

The education sector is leveraging on innovations in ICT to move ahead. Consequently, learning is done in some quarters using electronic mediums.

In Kaduna, the state government has urged private schools to conduct e-learning classes for students in primary and secondary schools with a condition that only 45 percent of school fees be paid.

The directive, which was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner of Education, Dr. Shehu Usman Muhammad, followed a meeting between the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools and the Association of Model Islamic schools.

Though, Daily Trust gathered that some schools in the state are yet to comply with the directive, parents whose children have begun e-classes say they are faced with new challenges ranging from expenses to supervising the internet usage of their wards.

A father of three, Sani Muhammad Dutsin-Ma told Daily Trust that the new schooling system entails that he takes his eight-year-old daughter through the process which he described as time consuming because he has to stay with her throughout the period of her classes.

Dutsin-Ma said the period sometimes clashed with his other commitments.

Our correspondent learnt that schools that have commenced the e-classes use online platforms like Zoom, Google Classroom or WhatsApp group chats to conduct the classes, thus, requiring users to be technology savvy to use the platforms seamlessly.

Some parents however said they do not only have to bear additional expenses in buying electronic devices, but also have to spend a lot on data subscription.

"It cost me N45,000 to get a tablet for my son and I need to buy N2,000 data occasionally, depending on how it is used," Dutsin-Ma lamented.

"After paying the 45 percent of the school fees, I have so far spent close to the regular amount for the school fees on data and devices," he further lamented.

For Hajiya Maryam Abubakar, the non-availability of the devices is why only one of her three children is taking part in the online classroom, coupled with the timetable clashing with her professional life.

She stated that having an unused computer at home helped solve the issue of spending additional money, noting that for the other two, lesson materials are sent through her WhatsApp number while she is at work.

"Their timetable does not sit well with me. I can't go back home from work, or leave my phone with them. So, it will be difficult to get them enrolled in the e-class," she said.

For parents who are able to meet up with the necessary requirements to take the online lessons, the next worry is how to supervise and monitor their children to ensure money and time are properly utilised.

Muhammad Ibrahim said he doesn't see how children would be supervised when both parents are off to work to source their livelihoods.

"I leave home early and return late, my wife also works so it makes it challenging to supervise the children. Kids will be kids, there is a possibility that they could veer off into other online sites that may not be appropriate," he said.

In his view, Mustapha Adamu spoke of difficulty in supervising his children while the online lesson is ongoing. He said supervision was a major obstacle to the online classes, adding that he was not convinced the programme would last.

Though the school that Mustapha's children attend is a private school, online classes are yet to commence properly. He, however, been notified of the new directive.

"I tried it a bit and I observed that the children were not really absorbing what is being taught, not as much as they would if they were in a proper classroom.

"I feel that instead of paying the 45 percent, I can get a private tutor that will teach them at a reduced rate," he said.

Similarly, Chris Danjuma wonders why parents would be asked to pay part of the school fees when they have to take the bulk of the children's responsibility during the learning process.

"Offering online classes should be the school's social responsibility. It is better for my children to take private lessons. After all during the online classes, parents have to supervise, explain and also take the children through the process of e-learning. In other words, parents will be doing the bulk of the work," he said.

Accessing gadgets for online classes would not be difficult for the children of Mustapha since he has tablets, a computer and internet access at his disposal, but he has serious concerns for ordinary Nigerians who may not be that privileged.

"Even if they have access to smartphones, getting data to participate in classes will be an additional cost to parents apart from the 45 percent to be paid.

"Imagine a home with five to six children and all are in different classes. That means buying devices for each of the children. Also, within the period that the classes will hold, you need to engage them with the devices because the programmes are broadcast live," he noted.