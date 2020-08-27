South Africa: SA Wine Trade Lost R7bn Over 14 Weeks of Lockdown, Says Industry Organisation

27 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

Vinpro, an organisation that represents the wine industry, told Wednesday's Western Cape provincial ad-hoc Covid-19 committee meeting that the industry had incurred billions in losses from the alcohol ban.

"The banning and unbanning of alcohol caused havoc in our industry -- over 14 weeks we lost about R7-billion," said Rico Basson, the CEO of Vinpro, an organisation that represents 2,500 South African wine producers, at Wednesday's Western Cape provincial ad-hoc Covid-19 committee meeting.

When lockdown was enforced in late March, wine wasn't considered an essential service, so the industry came to a complete halt. The industry is the country's second-largest agri-exporter, said Basson.

Although the wine industry couldn't sell and transport alcohol under Level 5, it was able to resume the export and transport of alcohol under Level 4. On 1 June, after almost two months, the ban on the sale of alcohol was lifted under the country's Level 3 regulations, but the resumption of sales was reported to have contributed to an increase in gender-based violence.

The alcohol industry has committed R150-million to awareness campaigns, which includes providing additional resources to the #NoExcuse campaign to increase counselling support. Funds will also go into awareness campaigns on...

