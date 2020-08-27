South Africa: SA Wine Trade Lost R7bn Over 14 Weeks of Lockdown, Says Industry Organisation

analysis

Vinpro, an organisation that represents the wine industry, told Wednesday's Western Cape provincial ad-hoc Covid-19 committee meeting that the industry had incurred billions in losses from the alcohol ban.

"The banning and unbanning of alcohol caused havoc in our industry -- over 14 weeks we lost about R7-billion," said Rico Basson, the CEO of Vinpro, an organisation that represents 2,500 South African wine producers, at Wednesday's Western Cape provincial ad-hoc Covid-19 committee meeting.

When lockdown was enforced in late March, wine wasn't considered an essential service, so the industry came to a complete halt. The industry is the country's second-largest agri-exporter, said Basson.

Although the wine industry couldn't sell and transport alcohol under Level 5, it was able to resume the export and transport of alcohol under Level 4. On 1 June, after almost two months, the ban on the sale of alcohol was lifted under the country's Level 3 regulations, but the resumption of sales was reported to have contributed to an increase in gender-based violence.

The alcohol industry has committed R150-million to awareness campaigns, which includes providing additional resources to the #NoExcuse campaign to increase counselling support. Funds will also go into awareness campaigns on...