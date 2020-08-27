South Africa: Strike Season Set to Hit South Africa As Labour Movement Sees Red

26 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ray Mahlaka

The National Union of Mineworkers might embark on a strike after wage talks with Kumba Iron Ore collapsed. Meanwhile, Cosatu has escalated its fight with the government over corruption as it plans to stage a general strike on 7 October. And the UIF Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) has halted all payments pending investigations from the auditor-general.

SA's organised labour is picking a fight on several fronts and neither the private nor the public sector has been spared.

A section of the labour movement has declared a dispute over wage negotiations in the mining sector, while another is vexed by reports of widespread corruption in the state and plans to stage a strike.

Both events are unrelated, but they share a common feature: SA's labour movement is seeing red.

In the mining sector, wage negotiations between mineworkers and Kumba Iron Ore management have deadlocked and a dispute has been declared at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA). This means that Kumba might face a strike at its mining operations, which is usually the next step after a dispute emerges.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), which is the majority union at Kumba, said the company...

