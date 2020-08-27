Nigeria: PDP's Era of Voodoo Economics, Institutionalised Corruption Long Forgotten, Says APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has lashed out at the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP over the latter's attempt to rubbish plans by President Muhammadu Buhari to focus on nine-priority areas in the remaining years of his second term in office.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr Yekini Nabena in a statement on Wednesday said: "the failed opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP chooses to dwell on its ignominious past and practices where voodoo economics, abandoned projects, institutionalised corruption among other frauds were the order of the day".

President Muhammadu Buhari had listed what the administration described as nine people-focused priority areas that his administration would focus on in its remaining time in office.

The President had while receiving letters of credence from Ambassadors/High Commissioners of eight countries at the Presidential Villa earlier in the week said; "In our efforts to achieve a realistic domestic and foreign policy, as well as national development, we have identified the following nine priority areas to guide our policy directions over the next few years.

"Build a thriving and sustainable economy; enhance social inclusion and reduce poverty; enlarge agricultural output for food security and export; attain energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products and expand transport and other infrastructural development.

"Expand business growth, entrepreneurship and industrialization; expand access to quality education, affordable healthcare and productivity of Nigerians; build a system to fight corruption, improve governance and create social cohesion; and improve security for all."

In a swift reaction, the PDP through its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan had on Wednesday, said it is tragic that President Buhari, "who can no longer face Nigerians due to his unfulfilled promises, now seeks a face-saving measure of presenting yet a fresh list of vacuous agenda to foreign envoys who are already aware of the failures of his government."

However, in a riposte, APC said at this point it will be a complete waste of time joining issues with the PDP "which failed as a government and has become shockingly rudderless as a supposed opposition party".

According to the ruling party, "One thing is clear, we are reminded why the PDP should never be allowed to direct the country's affairs again.

"Under the President Buhari-led APC government, is Nigeria Africa's largest economy? Yes. Are we beginning to eat what we grow? Yes. Have we achieved a sustainable petroleum pricing template? Yes. Is institutionalised corruption and impunity still the norm? No. Is money spent on ongoing infrastructure project being accounted for? Yes. With our steady climb in the global ease of doing business index, is Nigeria a profitable investment destination? Yes.

"For us in the APC, we will join well-meaning Nigerians in supporting and ensuring the achievements of President Buhari's priority areas which will see among others, improved access to quality education, affordable health care, enhanced productivity, a thriving and sustainable economy, enhanced social inclusion and poverty reduction, enlarged agricultural output, energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products, expanded transport and other infrastructural development, business growth, entrepreneurship and industrialisation, fight against corruption, improved governance, social cohesion and improved security for all.

"Nigerians will rather look with pride as newly constructed and launched rail services pass through their towns and upgraded airports that dot many state capitals. While there remains many more to do, we are definitely on the right trajectory of growth and development under the President Buhari government", APC added.

