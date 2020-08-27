Malawi: Chikwawa Councilor Gannet Laid to Rest

Chikwawa — Scores of people on Tuesday paid their last respect to Chikwawa East Makhuwira Ward, Councilor, Mannick Gannet who died after being shot at accidently by a police officer recently.

The ceremony was characterized by disbelief and anger among mourners for the fallen councilor.

Gannet who until his death was serving a second term under the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was accidentally shot at by a police officer on Monday during a fracas at Mitondo area in the area of Senior Chief Makhuwira when authorities were disbursing compensation money to families affected by the East Bank Road construction project.

Hundreds of people who attended the funeral ceremony described Gannet as a pillar who stood to serve the district with dedication and hard work.

District Commissioner for Chikwawa, Ali Phiri said the district has lost a leader of integrity.

"Councilor Gannet was a quite leader who had skills of handling disputes amicably," said Phiri.

One of late Gannet's relations, Pilirani Nasiyaya said they are still waiting for an explanation from government on what happened and possible support to the bereaved family.

"We have not been told on what led to our relative to be shot while in line of duty. We are waiting for answers from government," said Nasiyaya.

Member of Parliament for Chikwawa South, Illias Karim who represented fellow members of Parliament in the district said the fallen Councilor was a symbol of unity.

On his part, a DPP official in the district, Kondwani Chiutsi said they were shocked by the untimely death of late Councilor Gannet.

Gannet hailed from Mfunde Village in the area of Traditional Authority Makhuwira in the district.

Born on July 4, 1976, Gannet is survived by a wife, nine children and one grandchild