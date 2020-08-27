Burundi: Rwanda, Burundi Military Intelligence Chiefs Meet to Quell Tension

26 August 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Ivan R. Mugisha

For the first time since 2015, Rwandan and Burundian military officials have met publicly to discuss and find common ground on the longstanding tensions that have affected security, trade and movement along their border.

Delegations of army intelligence officers from both countries met at the Nemba border town on Wednesday, facilitated by Col Leon Mahoungou of the Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism, a regional military framework under the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

Relations between Rwanda and Burundi turned sour in 2015 when Rwandan President Paul Kagame criticised his counterpart, Pierre Nkurunziza, for doing little to stop the violence that was sparked by his presidential bid for a third term. Nkurunziza died on June 9, 2020, at the age of 55 and was succeeded by Evariste Ndayishimiye.

Movement and trade along the common border of the two countries have been limited, a far cry from the years prior to 2015.

The military chiefs meeting follows President Kagame's first public message to condole Burundians following the death of Nkurunziza which was seen as an olive branch to the new Ndayishimiye's government.

The Rwanda Defence Force delegation is led by Brigadier General Vincent Nyakarundi, the head of military intelligence, while his counterpart Col Ernest Musaba leads the Burundi team.

Refugees

The two sides are also expected to discuss the Burundian refugee situation after both countries earlier this month accused each other of exploiting refugees as political pawns.

On Thursday, up to between 500 and 700 Burundian refugees in Rwanda are expected to return home.

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) told The EastAfrican that most of the returning refugees include many who previously issued a petition pleading with President Ndayishimiye to facilitate their safe return.

"In the coming weeks we might observe a growing number of Burundian refugees who voluntarily express the desire to return home," Elise Villechalane, the UNHCR Rwanda External Relations Officer told The EastAfrican.

Rwanda hosts about 320,000 Burundian refugees as of May 31, who fled since April 2015, as well as some 37,000 other Burundian refugees who sought asylum prior to April 2015, according to UNHCR figures.

Gunmen

Tensions between the two countries escalated further in June, after about 100 gunmen from Burundi attacked a Rwanda Defense Force position in the south, a kilometre inside Rwandan territory.

The Rwandan military said it sought answers from Burundi after four of the unidentified gunmen were killed and the rest retreated to Burundi. The military weapons captured, they said, were branded to belong to the Burundian army.

Burundi in its response said it "cannot be a sanctuary" for armed elements disturbing the security of neighbouring countries.

The meeting between the intelligence officials now serves as an olive branch and as a symbol of intentions by both countries to end the tensions. Authorities said a joint statement would be released after the talks.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.