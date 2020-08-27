Malawi Posts Corp to Resume Bus Service Sunday - Blantyre, Mzuzu-Songwe Route Back

26 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Jeromy Kadewere

Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) has announced the resumption of its Post Coach Bus operations this coming Sunday, August 30 2020.

The Post Coach was stopped when government declared lockdown in April, and after that Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital hired the buses.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, MPC public relations manager Ida Nkolimbo confirmed the development and added that, in respect of public demands, the Mzuzu-Songwe border route by the Post Express will also resume on Sunday.

"Please be informed that your coach service is back for continued comfortable, affordable and pleasant travel experience for your convenience. The Corporation believes this will afford the valued customers a complete, reliable travel solutions deal covering the stretch between Blantyre and Songwe border," said Nkolimbo.

She further added: "Be assured that, the Post Coach service resumes with Total Adherence to COVID-19 prevention measure governing public transport operation."

Nkolimbo said as a corporation, they are fully committed to keeping Malawians as well as their members of staff safe at all cost.

MPC spokesperson also said, soon they will roll out the Same Day Delivery Courier Service.

She said this service will initially be covering the cities of Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.