Malawi Posts Corp to Resume Bus Service Sunday - Blantyre, Mzuzu-Songwe Route Back

Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) has announced the resumption of its Post Coach Bus operations this coming Sunday, August 30 2020.

The Post Coach was stopped when government declared lockdown in April, and after that Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital hired the buses.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, MPC public relations manager Ida Nkolimbo confirmed the development and added that, in respect of public demands, the Mzuzu-Songwe border route by the Post Express will also resume on Sunday.

"Please be informed that your coach service is back for continued comfortable, affordable and pleasant travel experience for your convenience. The Corporation believes this will afford the valued customers a complete, reliable travel solutions deal covering the stretch between Blantyre and Songwe border," said Nkolimbo.

She further added: "Be assured that, the Post Coach service resumes with Total Adherence to COVID-19 prevention measure governing public transport operation."

Nkolimbo said as a corporation, they are fully committed to keeping Malawians as well as their members of staff safe at all cost.

MPC spokesperson also said, soon they will roll out the Same Day Delivery Courier Service.

She said this service will initially be covering the cities of Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

00vote

Article Rating