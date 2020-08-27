Malawi: Mbc Wants K4.9bn Bailout From Taxpayers - Chilima Says No, 'Run As Businesses'

Despite its commercial viability, Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) says it has huge liabilities and wants a bailout on its K4.9 billion tax arrears and K1.2 billion in pension arrears.

This was revealed during technical meetings which State vice-president Saulos Chilima had with Parastatals based in the Southern Region to appreciate the reforms being implemented.

However, Chilima told off MBC, saying that there will be no bailout because "a closer look at MBC shows they have the potential to get out of the situation".

Chilima, who is also Minister of Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms, said: "MBC must run as a business while strengthening its social obligations."

He added that it is the vision of President Lazarus Chakwera that MBC becomes a public broadcaster free from political influence. Once MBC achieves this, advertisers will flock back.

Chiliam pointed out that MBC's three - year turnaround strategy in programming, infrastructure, investment and commercialisation also have the potential to turn the broadcaster into an efficient, effective and professional institution that is admired and supported by all Malawians.

