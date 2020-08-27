Malawi: Court Grants Bail to Ndanga, 11 Others Charged With Murder in Utm Office Arson

26 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

The High Court in Lilongwe has granted bail to United Democratic Front (UDF) former publicity secretary Ken Ndanga and 11 others suspected to have been involved in the torching of UTM offices in Lilongwe killing three people in the process.

Ndanga, co-accused Hassan Kassim and others were charged with three counts of murder in connection with the death of three members of the Tambala family following a UTM Party offices arson in May.

The three counts include the murder of Ajussa Tambala, the murder of Alice Tambala and the murder of Shakura Tambala, all members of the same family.

However, the suspects are yet to be released as they will have to file sworn statements regarding what they do, where they will be staying when bail is granted and other issues about their lives.

The statements will have to be made three days from the day the ruling was made.

After assessing the sworn statements the Court will give the bail conditions on September 4 2020.

The three members of the Tambala family, who were residing inside the UTM Party offices in Lilongwe's Area 24, died within hours and days of the arson attack on May 4 amid a surge in violence in the run-up to the June 23 presidential election re-run.

Police did not make any arrests until the change of government following DPP's loss of the election to Tonse Alliance and subsequent changes in the leadership of the Malawi Police Service.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.