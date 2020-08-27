Somalia: Puntland Orders UN, International NGO Workers to Pay Tax

Somalia's Puntland state has ordered UN and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) workers pay tax or their work licences revoked crackdown on evasion.

Puntland Attorney General Mohamed Hared Farah said his office has up to 140 names of people who are working for different NGOs under the UN but thought to have dodged local taxes.

"You either pay the tax or we come for you, from today to 27 August. We are ordering those whose names we have to start paying, but we are also sending a message to others," said Farah the Attorney-general.

"If you do not pay tax, you will be heavily fined in court or your licences (will be) revoked. Whoever does not pay the tax is against the government of Puntland. This is not a request, it is an order," Farah added