Somalia: Puntland Orders UN, International NGO Workers to Pay Tax

26 August 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's Puntland state has ordered UN and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) workers pay tax or their work licences revoked crackdown on evasion.

Puntland Attorney General Mohamed Hared Farah said his office has up to 140 names of people who are working for different NGOs under the UN but thought to have dodged local taxes.

"You either pay the tax or we come for you, from today to 27 August. We are ordering those whose names we have to start paying, but we are also sending a message to others," said Farah the Attorney-general.

"If you do not pay tax, you will be heavily fined in court or your licences (will be) revoked. Whoever does not pay the tax is against the government of Puntland. This is not a request, it is an order," Farah added

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.