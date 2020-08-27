Cameroon: FEICOM - Institution Unveils New Logo

It was opened to the public in a ceremony on August 25, 2020 in Yaounde.

The Special Council Support Fund for Mutual Assistance (FEICOM) has presented its new logo to the public. This was during a ceremony on August 25, 2020 in the presence of the representative of the Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development.

The modern, dynamic and evolutionary emblem of the institution depicts structural changes undertaken by FEICOM for community development. The new logo has three important graphic elements comprising the head office building in artistic design, an upward curved line in the form of an arc of a circle, and the letter 'M' in stylish design. Besides the standard blue colour of the institution, there is an additional green colour which portrays passion, hope and FEICOM's support to environmental protection. The head office building appears on the upper part of the logo in the format of a simplified artistic design with fine art lines and original geometrical shapes reflecting the robustness of the institution as well as the security of its heritage. The curved line which supports the architectural structure of the logo reflects flexibility and versatility with which FEICOM adapts to the various changes that take place in its institutional environment and its professional ecosystem. Letter 'M' in the emblem expresses the determination of the management team to make FEICOM a modern, dynamic and efficient institution. The wavy shapes of the alphabetical letter signifies commitment to growth, and the letter is ended by a stylish green leaf.

Speaking at the logo presentation ceremony, the General Manager of FEICOM, Philippe Camille Akoa, highlighted the institution's missions and achievements since its creation in 1974. Contribution to the harmonious development of decentralized territorial collectivities, he said, remains the fundamental objective of FEICOM besides improving the living conditions of the population. Partnering with United Nations organs and other development partners, Phillipe Camille Akoa said, the institution is known at the national and international scene as a development leaders with its General Manager (himself) having been distinguished as HEforSHE Ambassador and 2020 Nutrition Ambassador.