Cameroon: FEICOM - Institution Unveils New Logo

26 August 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

It was opened to the public in a ceremony on August 25, 2020 in Yaounde.

The Special Council Support Fund for Mutual Assistance (FEICOM) has presented its new logo to the public. This was during a ceremony on August 25, 2020 in the presence of the representative of the Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development.

The modern, dynamic and evolutionary emblem of the institution depicts structural changes undertaken by FEICOM for community development. The new logo has three important graphic elements comprising the head office building in artistic design, an upward curved line in the form of an arc of a circle, and the letter 'M' in stylish design. Besides the standard blue colour of the institution, there is an additional green colour which portrays passion, hope and FEICOM's support to environmental protection. The head office building appears on the upper part of the logo in the format of a simplified artistic design with fine art lines and original geometrical shapes reflecting the robustness of the institution as well as the security of its heritage. The curved line which supports the architectural structure of the logo reflects flexibility and versatility with which FEICOM adapts to the various changes that take place in its institutional environment and its professional ecosystem. Letter 'M' in the emblem expresses the determination of the management team to make FEICOM a modern, dynamic and efficient institution. The wavy shapes of the alphabetical letter signifies commitment to growth, and the letter is ended by a stylish green leaf.

Speaking at the logo presentation ceremony, the General Manager of FEICOM, Philippe Camille Akoa, highlighted the institution's missions and achievements since its creation in 1974. Contribution to the harmonious development of decentralized territorial collectivities, he said, remains the fundamental objective of FEICOM besides improving the living conditions of the population. Partnering with United Nations organs and other development partners, Phillipe Camille Akoa said, the institution is known at the national and international scene as a development leaders with its General Manager (himself) having been distinguished as HEforSHE Ambassador and 2020 Nutrition Ambassador.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.