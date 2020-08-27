Cameroon: Measles Epidemic in 2020 - Some 1,427 Cases Confirmed Thus Far

The outbreak is in eight regions in the country with 13 deaths registered already

Recent statistics from the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) have revealed a measles epidemic in eight regions in the country except in the North West and South West Regions. Startling statistics from EPI indicate that since the beginning of the year, some 1,427 cases of measles have been reported in 79 health districts in the country. Also, 13 deaths from the epidemic have been reported, four from the Kribi health districts, two each from the Gashiga and Kolofata health districts and one each from the Betaré Oya, Awae, Ngaoundal, Ngong, and Guidiguis.

Five regions are greatly affected by the scourge with the South Region topping the chart with 150 cases and four deaths registered. The East Region is the second most endemic zone in the country. 912 cases were notified, 135 investigated and 105 positive. The Far North Region is the third on the list with 779 cases notified, 460 tested and 407 positive cases confirmed. The Northern Region is the fourth most endemic zone of the measles epidemic with 1,182 cases notified, 265 tested and 203 confirmed positive. The Adamawa Region is the firth most endemic zone with 72 cases tested and 63 confirmed positive to the measles virus.

Information from the EPI further reveals that since last week no death from measles has been reported and that 50 per cent of the cases were children between 0-59 months old. Also, 74 per cent of the confirmed cases were not vaccinated. The recent outbreak of measles has prompted the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) leadership to launch a fight-back campaign designed to limit the propagation of the disease. During such campaigns some 344,480 children between the ages of 9 months to 9 nine years were vaccinated in six regions (Centre, Adamawa, East, North, Far North and South Regions) giving a vaccine coverage of 60 per cent. Amongst the children vaccinated are 186,736 in five regions who received vitamin A.

Measles, or rubella, is a viral infection that starts in the respiratory system. It still remains a significant cause of death worldwide, despite the availability of a safe and effective vaccine. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) Trusted Source, there were about 110,000 global deaths related to measles in 2017, most of them children under the age of 5. The disease is highly contagious as a person that has measles can spread the virus to others before they even know that they have it. The main risk factor for catching measles is being unvaccinated.