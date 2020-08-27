Cameroon: Eric Mbacha - Excelling Beyong Frontiers

The three-time winner of the Mt. Cameroon Race of Hope won the 2020 edition of the Helsinki Marathon in Finland on Saturday August 22, 2020.

Eric Mangeh Mbacha is a household name in Cameroon. The three-time winner of the Mount Cameroon Race of Hope has added another trophy in his rich career. Eric Mbacha Mangeh emerged winner of the 2020 edition of the Helsinki Marathon in Finland that took place on Saturday August 22, 2020. The 36-year-old endurance runner finished the 42km race in 2h24'40" ahead of Oscar from Finland. Eric crossed the finish line six minutes before runners up, Finnish-born Oscar Holmström, who crossed the finish line after 2h30'45". Theodoros Antonatos from Greece completed the podium, finishing third in 2h32'38".

Born in Mbot, Nkambe, in the Ndonga-Mantung Division of the North West Region, Eric Mbacha Mangeh is a Cameroonian professional athlete. He does marathons and mountain races. He won the Mt. Cameroon Race of Hope which is held annually in Buea, South West Region of Cameroon, in 2011, 2014 and 2019. Unfortunately, Eric Mbacha could defend his trophy in the 2020 edition of the race following threats from armed groups warning him not to participate in the race. Eric Mbacha since moved his family to the French speaking part of the country for safety reasons. He equally hopes to bring his wife and children to Finland where he now resides. Even though in exile, Eric Mbacha still takes part in international competitions under the colours of Cameroon. He is an example for other youths to follow.