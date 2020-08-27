Cameroon - Germany - New Ambassador to Deepen Cooperation

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Rt. Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril received in audience Ambassador Corinna Fricke in Yaounde on August 25, 2020.

The new Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Cameroon, Corinna Fricke says, "I am here as an observer. I have just arrived. I am here to learn as much as possible about Cameroon and we are ready as Germany to give support and deepen bilateral cooperation as much as possible."

She spoke in Yaounde on August 25, 2020 after her maiden visit to the Speaker of Cameroon's National Assembly, Rt. Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril. Talking to the press after their discussions, she said, they discussed bilateral relations between Cameroon and Germany and "we agreed that our relations are good. We will do everything to deepen our cooperation." The maiden visit of Ambassador Corinna Fricke provided an opportunity for her and her host, Hon Cavaye Yeguie Djibril to discuss the current COVID-19 pandemic that has consequences on the economies of the two countries. The Ambassador disclosed that they also discussed the security situation in Cameroon such as the Boko Haram terrorist activities in the Far North Region. Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril equally briefed the Ambassador on the security situation in the North West and South West Regions where armed secessionists are causing much havoc. "We agreed that a peaceful solution would be necessary," she said.

Besides general cooperation issues and the global health crisis, the new German Ambassador and the National Assembly Speaker also discussed parliamentary cooperation. She revealed that a German parliamentary delegation was in Cameroon last year and "I am convinced that exchanges between the two parliaments are very important in our cooperation."