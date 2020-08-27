Eritrea: Contribution in Support of Disadvantaged Families

Mendefera — Residents of Senafe sub-zone have extended financial and food items to disadvantaged families in the sub-zone.

Accordingly, the residents Kisad-Emba administrative area contributed 200 thousand Nakfa as well as food items and was distributed to 50 disadvantaged families.

Similarly, the residents of Golo administrative area distributed 10 quintals of grains to 20 disadvantaged families in their area.

The Eritrean National War-Disabled Veterans' Association branch in Senafe sub-zone also extended food items to 11 of its members.

Likewise, government employees in Mai-Mine sub-zone contributed their one moth salary to bolster the National Fund to combat COVID-19 pandemic and 9 thousand and 475 Nakfa in support of disadvantaged families.

In related news, members of the Bisha branch of Segen Construction Company contributed 20 thousand Nakfa and affluent individuals in Akordet 50 quintals of grain in support of disadvantaged families.