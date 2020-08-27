Zimbabwe: Sport Integrity Bill Approved

27 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Mukudzei Chingwere

The eradication of sport corruption, doping and illegal betting, among other vices in Zimbabwe, took a major step forward when Cabinet approved Principles on the Proposed Zimbabwe Sport Integrity Bill this week.

The proposal comes hard on the heels when sport in Zimbabwe has been ravaged by allegations of match manipulation, theft, misappropriation of funds and election rigging.

The bill, if passed into law, is likely to be a deterrent measure to those whomight want to involve themselves in illegal practices.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, said after Tuesday's Cabinet meeting that Cabinet approved principles of the bill following a presentation by Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister, Kirsty Coventry.

"Cabinet considered and approved Principles on the Proposed Zimbabwe Sport Integrity Bill from the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation," Mutsvangwa said.

"The Bill seeks to provide for the elimination of sport corruption, doping, competition manipulation and illegal betting among other vices.

"It will also allow Zimbabwe to, inter alia: work with other governments, regionally and internationally, to combat doping, competition manipulation and corruption in sport by complying with the Olympic Charter, UNESCO Convention on the Elimination of Doping in Sport, Statute of the African Union Sports Council, among other global integrity guidelines in sport to which Zimbabwe is a signatory to."

The bill will now have to go through the processes of consultations, readings in parliament before it is passed into law, if lawmakers are agreeable to it.

