Somalia: Us Says Airstrike Kills 6 Al-Shabab Members in Somalia After Ambush

The United States military says it killed six al-Shabab extremists with an airstrike in Somalia after the al-Qaida-linked group attacked Somali forces while U.S. forces were nearby.

The U.S. Africa Command statement says Monday's airstrike was carried out near Darasalam village after al-Shabab fighters attacked from a building in the area. The statement says three al-Shabab fighters were wounded.

It says no U.S. forces were killed or wounded, dismissing an al-Shabab claim of U.S. casualties.

Al-Shabab remains the most active Islamic extremist group in Africa, and the U.S. under President Donald Trump has increased the number of airstrikes against it.