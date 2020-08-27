Zimbabwe: Kwekwe Hospital Only Has 300 Beds for 300 000 Population - Minister

27 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Larry Mavima has appealed to well-wishers to bail out Kwekwe General Hospital, a referral hospital in the province, which only has 300 beds to cater for a population of 300 000 people.

Mavima said there was need to increase the bed capacity in the gold mining town, procure service vehicles including ambulances.

"The health facility is in dire need for refurbishment. Kwekwe General Hospital has a capacity of 300 beds and is currently a referral hospital which caters for a population of more than 300 000 as well as Gokwe, Zhombe, and some patients as far as Kadoma and Sanyati which are in Mashonaland West," he said.

Mavima made the plea to the corporate world while receiving an assortment of medical equipment worth US$10 000 donated by ZIMASCO and Sable Chemicals.

Both companies have business interests in Kwekwe.

"I am also aware of the other challenges currently affecting health delivery at this hospital. The hospital requires service vehicles, ambulances among other critical components. I, therefore, call upon the corporate and development partners to take a leaf from ZIMASCO and Sable Chemicals to entrench corporate social responsibility through the provision of these essential needs," he said.

The donated medical equipment included, beds, medicines, trollies, computers, solar heaters, and air conditioners.

"This equipment will guarantee first-class health provision at this facility," said Mavima.

He expressed gratitude to other private companies that contributed towards the medical facility's fight against Covid-19.

"Government is indeed grateful for these noble corporates in these trying times," Mavima said.

Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved.

