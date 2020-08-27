Africa: Namibian Teams Selected for Indoor Africa Cup

The Namibia Hockey union has announced the national men and women's teams that will compete in the Indoor Africa Cup in South Africa next month.

The tournament will be held from 25 to 27 September in Ballito, about 50km north of Durban, and will serve as a qualifier for the 2021 Indoor World Cup, which takes place in Liege, Belgium from 3 to 7 February 2021.

The Namibian men's team is is particularly young, with eight of the 12 players 21 years old or younger.

The men's team is as follows:

DJ Strauss, Richter van Rooyen, Ernest Jacobs, Dakota Hansen, David Brits, Nico Neethling, Cody vd Merwe, Liam Hermanus, Damien Schutz, Fagan Hansen, Brynn Cleak and Percy Barthram.

The women's team is also very young with only the captain Magreth Mengo older than 23, while the team includes six players under 20.

Despite their youth, the team is quite experienced with half of the members having represented Namibia at the 2018 Indoor World Cup in Germany.

The Namibian women's team is as follows:

Petro Stoffberg, Magreth Mengo, Gillian Hermanus, Sunelle Ludwig, Dure Boshoff, Kiana Cormack, Kaela Schimming, Phia Gerber, Tara Myburgh, Cele Wessels, Danja Meyer and Jivanka Kruger.