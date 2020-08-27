Africa: Namibian Teams Selected for Indoor Africa Cup

26 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Helge Schütz

The Namibia Hockey union has announced the national men and women's teams that will compete in the Indoor Africa Cup in South Africa next month.

The tournament will be held from 25 to 27 September in Ballito, about 50km north of Durban, and will serve as a qualifier for the 2021 Indoor World Cup, which takes place in Liege, Belgium from 3 to 7 February 2021.

The Namibian men's team is is particularly young, with eight of the 12 players 21 years old or younger.

The men's team is as follows:

DJ Strauss, Richter van Rooyen, Ernest Jacobs, Dakota Hansen, David Brits, Nico Neethling, Cody vd Merwe, Liam Hermanus, Damien Schutz, Fagan Hansen, Brynn Cleak and Percy Barthram.

The women's team is also very young with only the captain Magreth Mengo older than 23, while the team includes six players under 20.

Despite their youth, the team is quite experienced with half of the members having represented Namibia at the 2018 Indoor World Cup in Germany.

The Namibian women's team is as follows:

Petro Stoffberg, Magreth Mengo, Gillian Hermanus, Sunelle Ludwig, Dure Boshoff, Kiana Cormack, Kaela Schimming, Phia Gerber, Tara Myburgh, Cele Wessels, Danja Meyer and Jivanka Kruger.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.