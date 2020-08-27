Tanzania: Nomination Forms Snatcher Arrested

POLICE in Rukwa Region have arrested a resident of Majengo area in Sumbawanga for allegedly taking by force nomination forms from a candidate for the councillorship post, Mr Emmanuel Fungameza (Chadema).

Mr Fungameza and the outgoing Sumbawanga Municipal Mayor, Mr Justine Mwanisawa, are contesting for the post in Senga Ward.

It was established that Mr Fungameza was attacked by a man when he was on his way to return the nomination forms along with his six supporters. The man forcefully grabbed the document.

The man jumped into a river but was surrounded by people who started attacking him. He was rescued by police.

The police force confirmed the incident and said investigations on the incident were ongoing.

The Rukwa Region Chadema Chairman, Mr Shadrack Malila, told the 'Daily News' over the phone that Fungameza returned his nomination forms before deadline and he was endorsed officially by the returning officer to contest for Senga Ward for councillor post.

"Our candidate for Senga Ward Fungameza nearly missed returning his nomination documents but managed to make it before deadline," added Mr Malila.

Narrating the ordeal, Mr Fungameza said it was around 9:00 am when the rider of a motorcycle and his passenger who had the nomination documents were attacked by two men who had a motorcycle in motion from the opposite direction.