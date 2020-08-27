Tanzania: Harsh Conditions in Families Push Children to Beg-Survey

POOR living conditions in some villages in Dodoma region is a major reason that forces many children to leave their homes in search of alternative livelihood including begging in the capital city.

That was concluded by a recent survey conducted by Railway Children Africa (RCA), a subsidiary of Railway Children UK-an international charity that fights for CLWS.

RCA conducted its survey in collaboration with other partners to find out the number of street children in Tanzania's in six regions including Dodoma, where they found out that the population of Children Living and Working in the Streets (CLWS) is rather small in comparison to the other cities that were surveyed.

The survey according to RCA Advocacy Manager, Rose Kaguo, was conducted in the regions of Dodoma, Arusha, Dodoma, Iringa, Mbeya and Mwanza.

In Dodoma, most CLWS were males, with females only accounting for 12per cent. Notably, most of the male CLWS were aged 11-18, while among the females more were aged 11-14.

Counters did not find any small children aged 0-6 at night. While males were distributed across the ages, 93per cent of females were aged 15-18, suggestive of their involvement in sex work at night.

The findings further suggest that during the day, two thirds of male CLWS engaged in some form of business, whether fixed or moving, while a third engages in begging.

Over half of the female CLWS were idling in the streets, while only 18per cent were engaged in some form of business activity.